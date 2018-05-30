Ad
euobserver
Frankfurt stock exchange. Eurozone markets are shaken by Italian political uncertainties. (Photo: Bankenverband - Bundesverband deutscher Banken)

Italian crisis felt in Spain and wider EU

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The shockwaves of Italy's political crisis started to be felt on eurozone markets and in the EU corridors on Tuesday (29 May), amid fears of contagion to Spain and accusations of European pressure on Italian democracy.

Italian bonds suffered their worst day on financial markets since 1992. The two-year bond, a sign of short-term market confidence, jumped by 150 points.

The difference with German bonds, which are used as a reference - reached 300 points for 10-year bonds, the high...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Unknown academic to lead Italy into EU clash
How radical is Italy's Savona really?
Italian populists to defy EU debt rules
Frankfurt stock exchange. Eurozone markets are shaken by Italian political uncertainties. (Photo: Bankenverband - Bundesverband deutscher Banken)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections