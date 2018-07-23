Far-right Bannon to open EU campaign office

US far-right strategist Steve Bannon is to open a Brussels office to help nationalist-populist parties in EU elections.

Called The Movement, the project will hire 10 people in time for the vote next May to draft policies, do pan-EU polling, and share know-how on methods such as data-led voter targeting, Bannon said in the Daily Beast, a US publication, this weekend.

It will also see him spend half his time touring EU capitals from November onward, he said.

"Everybody agre...