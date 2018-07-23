Far-right Bannon to open EU campaign office

US far-right strategist Steve Bannon is to open a Brussels office to help nationalist-populist parties in EU elections.
Called The Movement, the project will hire 10 people in time for the vote next May to draft policies, do pan-EU polling, and share know-how on methods such as data-led voter targeting, Bannon said in the Daily Beast, a US publication, this weekend.
It will also see him spend half his time touring EU capitals from November onward, he said.
"Everybody agre...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
