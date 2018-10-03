Ad
Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans meeting Romania's premier Viorica Dancila in March in Bucharest (Photo: European Commission)

Romania faces rule of law criticism in EU parliament

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans has warned Romania's government that it might end up in court if it does reverse judicial reforms that he said undermined the fight against corruption in the country.

Timmermans made the critical comments on Monday (1 October) at the civil liberties committee in the European Parliament ahead of a plenary debate on Romania's rule of law on Wednesday (3 October) with Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila.

The Dutch politician in...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.



