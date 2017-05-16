EU imposes June deadline on asylum quotas

Non-complying member states have until June to start accepting asylum seekers from Greece and Italy or face possible sanctions and infringements.
EU commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters on Tuesday (16 May) in Strasbourg that a handful of member states have yet to take in any pre-screened and vetted asylum seekers under a legally-binding policy agreed almost two years ago.
"If no action is taken by them before the next report in June, the Commission will ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
