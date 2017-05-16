Poland avoids talks on rule-of-law sanctions

EU ministers on Tuesday (16 May) asked Poland to unblock talks with the European Commission and implement its recommendations on the rule of law. But they shied away from talking about stronger measures, such as sanctions.

"There was a broad agreement around the table that rule of law is a common interest and common responsibility of [EU] institutions and member states. This is a very strong starting point," said the EU commissioner Frans Timmermans, in charge of the rule of law probe....