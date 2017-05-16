Ad
Protest against Law and Justice reforms in Warsaw. (Photo: Grzegorz Zukowski)

Poland avoids talks on rule-of-law sanctions

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

EU ministers on Tuesday (16 May) asked Poland to unblock talks with the European Commission and implement its recommendations on the rule of law. But they shied away from talking about stronger measures, such as sanctions.

"There was a broad agreement around the table that rule of law is a common interest and common responsibility of [EU] institutions and member states. This is a very strong starting point," said the EU commissioner Frans Timmermans, in charge of the rule of law probe....

