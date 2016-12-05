Ad
euobserver
The Ukraine visa-free deal cannot go ahead until the suspension mechanism is in place (Photo: European Parliament)

Italy and visa-free travel on EU agenda This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU finance ministers will give their first reaction to the bloc’s latest crisis - the Italian referendum - this week, while MEPs and member states will try to clinch a deal on visa-free travel for Georgian and Ukrainian nationals.

Eurozone finance ministers arriving for their regular monthly meeting in Brussels on Monday (5 December) will try to reassure markets and the general public that Sunday’s referendum result in Italy will not destabilise the single currency.

Italian leade...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Inching towards digital single market THIS WEEK
Turkey and Ukraine This WEEK
The Ukraine visa-free deal cannot go ahead until the suspension mechanism is in place (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections