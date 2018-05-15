Mums and dads of Roma children deprived parent rights

It often comes as a shock for most Europeans when we hear about atrocious human rights violations in the world ranging from the imprisonment of women who have had a miscarriage in El Salvador, to the persecution of entire ethnic groups - such as the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

We like to think of ourselves, Europeans, as people showing an example to the rest of the world when it comes to human rights, equality and non-discrimination.

However, we seem rather willing to accept the aparth...