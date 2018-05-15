Ad
euobserver
In parts of Hungary 80 percent of the children separated from their parents come from Roma families - although Roma people represent only 20 percent of the population (Photo: Julie70)

Mums and dads of Roma children deprived parent rights

by Soraya Post and Peter Niedermueller, Brussels,

It often comes as a shock for most Europeans when we hear about atrocious human rights violations in the world ranging from the imprisonment of women who have had a miscarriage in El Salvador, to the persecution of entire ethnic groups - such as the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

We like to think of ourselves, Europeans, as people showing an example to the rest of the world when it comes to human rights, equality and non-discrimination.

However, we seem rather willing to accept the aparth...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

euobserver

