Estonia sees digital summit as success in itself

EU leaders are convening in Tallinn on Friday (29 September) to discuss their visions for the digital future of Europe.

One challenge for Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas, chairing the meeting, will be to make the debate concrete enough.

The idea of the summit is to take a look beyond election cycles and to find a way for Europe to "stay ahead of the digital curve", according to Klen Jaarats, an advisor to Ratas.

"We hope to get a shared understanding from EU leaders on w...