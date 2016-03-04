Ad
Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR Europe bureau chief (Photo: UNHCR)

UN criticises EU's anti-migrant rhetoric

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A UN official said Friday (4 March) that the overwhelming majority of people coming to Europe are not economic migrants, but people seeking refuge from war. He also criticised EU leaders for telling migrants not to come to Europe.

“The inconvenient truth is that people are still coming to Europe, because the wars are still ongoing,” Vincent Cochetel, the director of the Europe branch of the UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, told journalists.

Syrians make up 48 percent of those arr...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

