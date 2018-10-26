Ad
The European Commission has set up a High-Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence, while the European External Action Service has initiated a Global Tech Panel (Photo: Howard Lake)

Dual EU 'expert groups' on AI risk duplication

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Two expert groups have been set up by EU institutions to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) - but they do not talk to each other, leading to the risk of duplication or even that they come up with conflicting results.

The first is the High-Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence, set up by the European Commission.

The second is the Global Tech Panel, set up by EU diplomatic service, the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Both groups had their first meetings in ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

