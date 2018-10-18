Russian activist warns on 'fake news' as EU backs action

Russian internet activist and journalist Lyudmila Savchuk spent two and half months undercover in a four-storey 'troll factory' in St Petersburg, Russia.
Her job was simple. Tasked to distort the truth and toe the pro-Putin government line, she helped sway public opinion on the internet.
"I worked in the Russian-language department targeting the national market," she told EUobserver, earlier this week.
The top floor of the building was reserved for interfering into foreign ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.