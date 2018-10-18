Ad
euobserver
Online platforms like Facebook and Google have been accused of making only token efforts to tackle disinformation (Photo: Eduardo Woo)

Russian activist warns on 'fake news' as EU backs action

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Russian internet activist and journalist Lyudmila Savchuk spent two and half months undercover in a four-storey 'troll factory' in St Petersburg, Russia.

Her job was simple. Tasked to distort the truth and toe the pro-Putin government line, she helped sway public opinion on the internet.

"I worked in the Russian-language department targeting the national market," she told EUobserver, earlier this week.

The top floor of the building was reserved for interfering into foreign ...

