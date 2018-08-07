EU firms in Iran caught between US and Europe

European businesses that pull out of Iran because of US sanctions may end up being sued by EU states.
A European Commission spokeswoman on Monday (6 August) told reporters in Brussels that EU firms are banned from following US demands to cut business ties with Iran, unless specifically authorised to do so.
The measure is part of a broader European Commission response, known as the 'blocking statute', that also allows the firms to recover damages arising from US extra-territorial s...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
