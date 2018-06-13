Following Austria's Kurz will not save German conservatives

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the shooting star of Europe's political right, is in Berlin today and yesterday (June 12-13).

His official meeting with German counterpart Angela Merkel will cover questions of European policy – but outside the meeting rooms, his visit will serve to reignite a fundamental debate about the future of German politics.

For many German conservatives, Kurz embodies everything they want their party to become once Merkel is gone, which likely will by ...