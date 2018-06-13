Ad
An AfD election poster - 'The AfD delivers, what the CSU only promises' (Photo: EUobserver)

Following Austria's Kurz will not save German conservatives

by Julian Gopffarth and Leopold Traugott, London,

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the shooting star of Europe's political right, is in Berlin today and yesterday (June 12-13).

His official meeting with German counterpart Angela Merkel will cover questions of European policy – but outside the meeting rooms, his visit will serve to reignite a fundamental debate about the future of German politics.

For many German conservatives, Kurz embodies everything they want their party to become once Merkel is gone, which likely will by ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

