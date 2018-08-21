Ad
euobserver
The Vega rocket carrying the Aeolus satellite (Photo: ESA)

Wind delays launch of European wind-mapping satellite

Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Kourou, French Guiana,

European meteorologists have had to wait 16 years, so one more day of anticipation should be manageable.

The European Space Agency's (ESA) launch of a Vega rocket of the Aeolus satellite, which will map wind patterns by laser, has been postponed by at least a day.

The reason why the launch cannot go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday (21 August) was ironic: weather conditions. More specifically: winds.

"From a technology point of view, the satellite is all fine, the rocket is all...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

European space chief: Moon village is 'more or less a fact'
Copernicus: Looking at Europe's problems from space
EU to reveal space strategy, but leave exploring to the ESA
EU's new strategy shuns space exploration
The Vega rocket carrying the Aeolus satellite (Photo: ESA)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections