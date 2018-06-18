Basque threat of 'second front' for independence

Revellers packed the narrow streets of Bilbao's old district, oblivious to the drizzle as live music reverberated throughout parts of the Casco Viejo neighbourhood.

Earlier that day, most had joined a 200km human chain of 175,000 people demanding the Basque country be given a "right to decide" in its future relations with Madrid.

"We want to decide on whether we want an independent, federal, or confederal state, or any other type of relationship," said Angel Oiarbide.

Oiarb...