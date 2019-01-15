Ad
Austrian liberal MEP Angelika Mlinar wrote the draft resolution on gender mainstreaming, which called for mandatory anti-harassment training for MEPs and staff (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs redouble appeal on sexual harassment

by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

A majority of members of the European Parliament repeated their call for mandatory training for themselves and their staff to prevent harassment in the workplace, in a resolution adopted on Tuesday (15 January).

MEPs said that while there was some progress since the #Metoo scandal began in October 2017, much of their requests have not been carried out by the select group of MEPs in charge of internal affairs.

