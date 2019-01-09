Ad
euobserver
Sea-Watch and the Professor Albrecht Penck off Malta's coast (Photo: Sea Watch)

Eight EU states take migrants stranded on NGO boats

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

People stuck on two NGO vessels for almost three weeks off the Maltese coast are being disembarked onto the island-nation before being sent to eight other EU states.

The announcement on Wednesday (9 January) ends an almost three week stand-off among reluctant EU capitals unwilling to swiftly come to the aid of 49 people, including a one year-old child, confined to the Sea-Watch 3 and the Sea Eye charity boats.

"Let us be frank: the past weeks have not been Europe's finest hour," E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Migration and May elections - time to get facts right
NGO Mediterranean rescue standoff exposes EU rift
EU signs deal to train Libya coastguard
Commission: stalemate on migrants off Malta due to swelling numbers
Sea-Watch and the Professor Albrecht Penck off Malta's coast (Photo: Sea Watch)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections