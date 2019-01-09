Eight EU states take migrants stranded on NGO boats

People stuck on two NGO vessels for almost three weeks off the Maltese coast are being disembarked onto the island-nation before being sent to eight other EU states.
The announcement on Wednesday (9 January) ends an almost three week stand-off among reluctant EU capitals unwilling to swiftly come to the aid of 49 people, including a one year-old child, confined to the Sea-Watch 3 and the Sea Eye charity boats.
"Let us be frank: the past weeks have not been Europe's finest hour," E...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.