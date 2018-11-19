Spain raises Gibraltar, as EU and UK talk post-2020 relationship

EU affairs ministers on Monday (19 November) discussed the tentative Brexit withdrawal deal plus the political declaration outlining the future relations between the EU and the UK.

The political declaration, due to be published on Tuesday if the ongoing talks between the EU and the UK do not delay it, will be more than the originally planned six-pages, and should form the basis of the relationship between the EU and the UK after the transition period closes at the end of 2020.

