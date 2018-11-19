Ad
euobserver
EU negotiator Michel Barnier talks to ministers on the sidelines of the meeting in preparation for Sunday's summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Spain raises Gibraltar, as EU and UK talk post-2020 relationship

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU affairs ministers on Monday (19 November) discussed the tentative Brexit withdrawal deal plus the political declaration outlining the future relations between the EU and the UK.

The political declaration, due to be published on Tuesday if the ongoing talks between the EU and the UK do not delay it, will be more than the originally planned six-pages, and should form the basis of the relationship between the EU and the UK after the transition period closes at the end of 2020.

"...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

'Decisive progress' on Brexit as British cabinet backs deal
Brexit talks turn ugly on Gibraltar
Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)
No-confidence calls against May put Brexit deal in doubt
EU negotiator Michel Barnier talks to ministers on the sidelines of the meeting in preparation for Sunday's summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections