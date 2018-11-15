Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)

EU and UK negotiators concluded a Brexit deal on Wednesday (14 November) that Brussels says is the best available, given the red lines of the bloc and London.
The final, 585-page long text of the accord was published late on Wednesday, but it still needs the polit...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
