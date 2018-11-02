Ad
The UN pact focuses on ways to better manage migration globally (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

Prague set to leave UN migration pact, despite EU concerns

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Prime minister Andrej Babis has said he will propose the Czech Republic follows Austria, Hungary and the US in withdrawing from the United Nations pact on migration - despite the EU Commission expressing its concerns.

Babis told lawmakers in Prague on Thursday (1 November) that he shared fears the deal is blurring lines between legal and illegal migration.

"I do not like the pact," he said, according to Reuters.

"There are issues that can be interpreted in various ways. I...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

