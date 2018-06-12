High noon for British PM on Brexit

British MPs are voting on a Brexit bill that could destabilise the government, as the clock ticks to the UK exit date.

The bill, as amended by the House of Lords, would grant parliament the power to reject a final Brexit deal that it did not like, in what it called a "meaningful vote", which could keep the UK in the EU.

Fourteen other amendments would give MPs oversight powers on future changes to EU law as it applied in Britain, redact the precise date of Brexit from the text, ...