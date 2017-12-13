EU renews glyphosate approval, pledges transparency

A five-year renewal of the herbicide glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, was officially adopted by the European Commission on Tuesday (12 December).
On the same day, the EU executive announced new proposals for January 2018 to increase transparency of scientific studies supporting approval of substances.
The proposals will include publishing raw data from scientific assessments and strengthen governance of the conduct of the studies.
The announcement was made in respons...
