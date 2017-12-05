EU outshines Russia in Western Balkans

Russia cannot compete with the EU as an attractive role model for the Western Balkans, but it can play an "obstructive" role, Albania has said.

"We've seen an increased presence of Russia in the past five or six years, but, frankly speaking … the model the majority of people in the Western Balkans prefer is the European Union's", Albanian foreign minister Ditmir Bushati told EUobserver in an interview.

"I'm not aware of any policy being pursued by any of our neighbours that coul...