Ad
euobserver
Bushati with EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Interview

EU outshines Russia in Western Balkans

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia cannot compete with the EU as an attractive role model for the Western Balkans, but it can play an "obstructive" role, Albania has said.

"We've seen an increased presence of Russia in the past five or six years, but, frankly speaking … the model the majority of people in the Western Balkans prefer is the European Union's", Albanian foreign minister Ditmir Bushati told EUobserver in an interview.

"I'm not aware of any policy being pursued by any of our neighbours that coul...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Albanian women trafficked in EU: abused, rejected, abandoned
Albania references mark new low in Brexit debate
Albania won't become EU 'gateway,' Italian admiral says
Bushati with EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections