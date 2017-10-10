Ad
euobserver
Migrant smuggling tops the list of EU priorities among member states, when it comes to organised crime (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Migrant smuggling tops EU crime priorities

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Preventing the arrival of immigrants with no legal rights to the EU is more important, in terms of EU policy priorities among member states, than fighting terrorism and online child pornography.

Erkki Koort, who chairs an internal security group at the European Council, representing member states, told MEPs on Tuesday (10 October) that fighting "the facilitation of illegal migration" involves more EU states than any other crime.

"For the upcoming [EU policy] cycle, the areas with ...

