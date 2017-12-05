No 'frictionless trade' with EU after Brexit, says Malmstroem

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem warned Tuesday (5 December) that there "cannot be 100-percent frictionless trade" with the UK after it leaves the EU and the bloc's single market.
The "most frictionless trade possible" is precisely what the UK government argued for in August in its position paper on a fut...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.