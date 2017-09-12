EU parliament wary of pan-European lists

The European Parliament is hesitating on whether to allow pan-EU candidates to contest the elections in 2019 following Britain's departure from the European Union.

MEPs in the constitutional affairs committee in Strasbourg on Monday (11 September) debated the future composition of the EU parliament, given the dozens of seats that will be left in the wake of the UK's exit in March 2019.

Both the Greens and Liberals are demanding that the parliament pushes for the creation of a tran...