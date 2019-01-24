European Space Force should only be for defence, says MEP

The European Space Force, if it is ever set up, should not have offensive capabilities, a centre-right German member of the European Parliament has told EUobserver.

"Europe is always thinking in defence and in peacekeeping missions," said Monika Hohlmeier, who is also the chairwoman of a group of MEPs that regularly hosts meetings with the space industry sector.

Hohlmeier spoke to EUobserver at the 11th annual Conference on European Space Policy in Brussels on Wednesday (23 Januar...