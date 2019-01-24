Ad
euobserver
Europe has many assets, such as satellites, in space. Should a European Space Force be set up to protect them? (Photo: European Space Agency)

European Space Force should only be for defence, says MEP

EU & the World
Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Space Force, if it is ever set up, should not have offensive capabilities, a centre-right German member of the European Parliament has told EUobserver.

"Europe is always thinking in defence and in peacekeeping missions," said Monika Hohlmeier, who is also the chairwoman of a group of MEPs that regularly hosts meetings with the space industry sector.

Hohlmeier spoke to EUobserver at the 11th annual Conference on European Space Policy in Brussels on Wednesday (23 Januar...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigital

Related articles

EU commissioner floats idea for European space force
EU tug of war over Prague-based space agency
Copernicus: Looking at Europe's problems from space
Europe's space trash chief: situation getting worse
Europe has many assets, such as satellites, in space. Should a European Space Force be set up to protect them? (Photo: European Space Agency)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections