EU's chance to step up on Hungary and Poland

The European Union often defends democratic institutions and the rule of law when they are under attack abroad.
But if the EU is serious about defending the bloc's values, they need to show even more resolve when these values are under attack at home.
The European Parliament and European Commission have already taken bold steps to address serious rule of law and fundamental rights breaches in Hungary and Poland.
Now the...
Lydia Gall is eastern EU and West Balkans researcher at Human Rights Watch.
