NGO: Hungary political rights at lowest point since 1989

The political rights of people in Hungary are at their lowest point since the fall of communism in 1989, according to a new report.
Berlin-based Transparency International in its 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) out Tuesday (29 January) said Hungary, along with Malta, had registered some of the sharpest drops in recent years in the global rankings.
"Hungary and Malta have seen the sharpest decline in their respective CPI sc...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
