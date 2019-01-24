Ad
Operation Sophia was launched in 2015 (Photo: CSDP EEAS)

EU: Italy's choice to end or continue Operation Sophia

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it is up to Italy to decide whether or not to suspend the EU's naval operation Sophia.

"If Italy decides, it is the country in command of operation Sophia, to stop it - it is up to Italy to make this decision," Dimitris Avramopoulos, the EU commissioner for migration, told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (23 January).

The Italian-led naval operation was launched in 2015 and is tasked with cracking down on migrant smugglers and traffickers off the Li...

