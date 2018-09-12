Is Bulgaria the EU's next rule of law crisis?

All seems quiet on the eastern front of the EU, in Bulgaria.
The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has said that Bulgaria is a "success story," which can inspire others.
He has also generously offered his support for Bulgaria's membership in the Schengen Area and the eurozone.
The leaders of the centre-right EPP party in the European Parliament have joined the cheering chorus.
On a visit to Bulgaria during the Bulgarian presidency of the Co...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
