Ad
euobserver
Keller, Lamberts and von der Leyen at the meeting of the green group (Photo: European Parliament)

Greens reject von der Leyen's EU commission bid

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Greens of the European parliament will not back Ursula von der Leyen nomination to become the next European Commission president, the group said in a statement on Wednesday evening (10 July).

The decision comes after Green MEPs were left unsatisfied with the German defence minister's responses in a hearing with the group.

"The statements of Ursula von der Leyen were disappointing. We did not hear any concrete proposal, be it on rule of law or on climate. We have been elected...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU top jobs: winners, losers, and institutional battles
Greens yet to be convinced by von der Leyen nomination
Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game
Von der Leyen struggles to gain EU parliament support
Keller, Lamberts and von der Leyen at the meeting of the green group (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections