Greens reject von der Leyen's EU commission bid

The Greens of the European parliament will not back Ursula von der Leyen nomination to become the next European Commission president, the group said in a statement on Wednesday evening (10 July).

The decision comes after Green MEPs were left unsatisfied with the German defence minister's responses in a hearing with the group.

"The statements of Ursula von der Leyen were disappointing. We did not hear any concrete proposal, be it on rule of law or on climate. We have been elected...