'Osaka deal' on EU top jobs angers some leaders

European heads of state and government are heading for a possible vote on EU top jobs following two-day talks at a summit in Brussels on Monday (1 July) which led to a stalemate.

"It is likely that there will be a vote," an EU source told reporters amid speculation that Frans Timmermans, a Dutch socialist, would take the top prize - the European Commission president post.

The vote, if it takes place, will be held on Tuesday when the 28 leaders meet at 11AM to haggle on final detai...