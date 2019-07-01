Ad
"Once we have all had time to get some sleep, I think we will all be ready and willing to work for a compromise," German leader Angela Merkel says (Photo: European Union)

'Osaka deal' on EU top jobs angers some leaders

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European heads of state and government are heading for a possible vote on EU top jobs following two-day talks at a summit in Brussels on Monday (1 July) which led to a stalemate.

"It is likely that there will be a vote," an EU source told reporters amid speculation that Frans Timmermans, a Dutch socialist, would take the top prize - the European Commission president post.

The vote, if it takes place, will be held on Tuesday when the 28 leaders meet at 11AM to haggle on final detai...

