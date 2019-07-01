'Osaka deal' on EU top jobs angers some leaders

European heads of state and government are heading for a possible vote on EU top jobs following two-day talks at a summit in Brussels on Monday (1 July) which led to a stalemate.
"It is likely that there will be a vote," an EU source told reporters amid speculation that Frans Timmermans, a Dutch socialist, would take the top prize - the European Commission president post.
The vote, if it takes place, will be held on Tuesday when the 28 leaders meet at 11AM to haggle on final detai...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
