Germany shames Italy on migrant rescues

Italy's recent handling of a migrant rescue ship was unbecoming of an EU founding state, Germany has said, prompting a backlash by Rome.

"It's possible that there are laws about when a ship can approach a port, but Italy is not just one state: It is at the centre of the EU and it is a founding state. Such a case must be dealt with in a different way," German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the ZDF broadcaster on Sunday (30 June).

"Those who save lives cannot be considered...