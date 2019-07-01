Ad
euobserver
"Italy is not just one state: it is at the centre of the EU and it is a founding state," German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Germany shames Italy on migrant rescues

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy's recent handling of a migrant rescue ship was unbecoming of an EU founding state, Germany has said, prompting a backlash by Rome.

"It's possible that there are laws about when a ship can approach a port, but Italy is not just one state: It is at the centre of the EU and it is a founding state. Such a case must be dealt with in a different way," German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the ZDF broadcaster on Sunday (30 June).

"Those who save lives cannot be considered...

"Italy is not just one state: it is at the centre of the EU and it is a founding state," German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

