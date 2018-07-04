Ad
euobserver
Brenner pass could become EU migrant bottleneck (Photo: Alice Latta)

Migrant holding centres: first Germany, now Austria

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Austria has said it will follow Germany in turning back asylum seekers, in widening ripples from Europe's political migration crisis.

"The Austrian government is … ready to take action, especially to protect our southern border," its right-wing leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday (3 July) in reaction to Germany's plan to police its own border with Austria.

"Should this agreement become the German government position, we consider it necessary to take action to fend off a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

German asylum row renews threat to unseat Merkel
EU migration talks hit Italian rock
EU 'migration summit': big on promises, short on detail
Brenner pass could become EU migrant bottleneck (Photo: Alice Latta)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections