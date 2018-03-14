Irish precedent may halt EU extraditions to Poland

Extraditions by EU states of alleged criminals to Poland could stop after an Irish court ruling on the abnormality of Polish courts.

An Irish judge, Aileen Donnelly, triggered the situation on Monday (12 March), by requesting an opinion from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on whether Artur Celmer, who is wanted by Poland on drugs trafficking charges, would get a fair trial at home.

The Polish government was guilty of "what...