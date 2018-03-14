Ad
Dublin: Irish judge appalled by 'immense' Polish legal changes (Photo: William Murphy)

Irish precedent may halt EU extraditions to Poland

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Extraditions by EU states of alleged criminals to Poland could stop after an Irish court ruling on the abnormality of Polish courts.

An Irish judge, Aileen Donnelly, triggered the situation on Monday (12 March), by requesting an opinion from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on whether Artur Celmer, who is wanted by Poland on drugs trafficking charges, would get a fair trial at home.

The Polish government was guilty of "what...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

