EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds

The EU got "limited" effect for the €9bn it spent trying to modernise Turkey in recent years, auditors have said.

EU funds spent on improving rule of law, governance, and democratic standards "insufficiently addressed some fundamental needs", the European Court of Auditors (ECA) said in Luxembourg on Wednesday (14 March).

Funds spent on impartiality of judges, anti-corruption measures, organised crime, and press freedom "barely addressed some fundamental needs," it said.

T...