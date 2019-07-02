Ad
euobserver
If the EU as a block shifts its paradigm to more sustainable energy, the Visegrad region's energy infrastructure will look out of date (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Why Visegrad 4 need to get real about climate change

Green Economy
Opinion
by Linda Zeilina, London,

As Europe is experiencing hottest weather in decades, climate change is back in headlines.

More accurately, it never leaves the headlines. It has become a constant feature of our news cycle. Yet only recently, some of the Visegrad Four group countries blocked the EU's climate target, showing great unwillingness to face the elephant in the room: that as the climate changes, the European countries relying on coal are on a path that ...

Author Bio

Linda Zeilina is director of the RE-DEFINE think tank, and Think Visegrad Fellow at the Europeum Institute for European Policy.

Related articles

Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target
Poland will burn coal beyond 2050, says local politician
Visegrad migration policy risks undermining own economy


Related articles

