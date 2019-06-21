Friday

21st Jun 2019

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target

  • Two leaders with opposite views: Finnish PM Antti Rinne (l) leads a country that wants to be climate-neutral by 2035, while his Polish colleague Mateusz Morawiecki (r) rejected a commitment to a climate-neutral EU by 2050 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Estonia prevented the EU from adopting a clear long-term climate neutrality goal at the summit in Brussels on Thursday evening (20 June).

The central and eastern European leaders could not get behind a draft text which said the EU should take measures "to ensure a transition to a climate-neutral EU by 2050" - a date too specific for them.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Poland was leading the opposition, with support from the Czech Republic and Hungary.

A clear commitment for the 2050 date was also missing from Estonia, an EU source said on condition of anonymity.

Another EU source said "three and a half states" were against - in an illustration of the non-committal stance of Estonia.

"There was lots of back and forth and 'how can we persuade you'," added the source.

But in the end, the leaders decided to scrap the 2050 commitment.

The final text now says the EU aspires to climate neutrality "in line with the Paris agreement", and the mention of the year 2050 was moved to a footnote.

"For a large majority of member states, climate neutrality must be achieved by 2050," that footnote said.

Ironically, in the text published on the European Council website on Thursday evening, the footnote initially was not included.

Climate neutrality refers to an economy in which the emission of greenhouse gases caused by human activity is mostly prevented, and any remaining emissions are compensated through for example planting additional trees or capturing emissions and storing them.

The reference of climate neutrality "in line with the Paris agreement" is open to interpretation.

The global climate agreement, clinched in 2015 in the French capital, said that the entire world should reach climate neutrality "in the second half of this century".

However, the Paris deal also said that efforts must be made to limit global warming to an average temperature rise of 1.5C, compared to pre-industrial levels.

The failure to reach a consensus on 2050 will be a disappointment to many who saw positive signs in recent weeks.

That 2050 target seemed to gain momentum recently after the EU's largest state, Germany, decided to support it.

Also earlier this month, the United Kingdom, although leaving the EU, committed to a domestic zero-emissions target by 2050, while Italy also came on board.

But at the EU summit in Brussels it proved to be impossible to convince the last quartet of sceptics.

Consensus is needed for leaders to adopt official conclusions.

One diplomatic source said the reluctance of some coal-dependent member states was "expected".

"It's easier for Scandinavian countries to commit to climate neutrality," he said.

"These are known differences [between the member states]", he added.

Poland's permanent representation in Brussels said in a tweet that prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki "defends [Poland]'s interests in discussion about climate policy".

"Fair distribution of climate protection costs means taking into account the specificities of [member states]. Climate goals are important in the same way as their implementation, taking into account citizens & economy," it said.

'Blew it'

But non-governmental organisations were frustrated with the outcome.

Greenpeace said that Europe's governments "had a chance to lead from the front and put Europe on a rapid path to full decarbonisation".

"They blew it," the environmental lobby group added.

Friends of the Earth meanwhile called the vetoes "criminal behaviour".

"The reference to being in line with the Paris agreement in such a flimsy text makes a mockery of that agreement, and should not be allowed to stand," said WWF.

The diplomatic source stressed, however, that the EU was "still ambitious" and that he never expected the final target year to be agreed at this summit.

"The climate debate is not finished. It will come back, certainly, in December," he said.

Meanwhile at the summit, the leaders did agree in the text to submit a long-term climate strategy to the UN climate body in "early 2020", and adopted a Strategic Agenda which identified climate action as one of the EU's priorities.

The Strategic Agenda, covering the 2019-2024 period, said the EU's policies should be "consistent with the Paris agreement" - but also did not contain a specific year for carbon neutrality.

"As the effects of climate change become more visible and pervasive, we urgently need to step up our action to manage this existential threat. The EU can and must lead the way, by engaging in an in-depth transformation of its own economy and society to achieve climate neutrality," it said.

Another new impetus for the climate debate will be on 1 July when Finland takes over the helm for six months as EU president.

Earlier this month Finland said it wanted to be climate neutral by 2035.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. Commission goes easy on scant national climate plans
  2. Does Juncker even know what is in the Paris climate deal?
  3. Thunberg: We can still fix climate, but must start today
  4. Applause and praise, but no new climate action for Greta
Use 25% of budget on climate change, urge EU states

A discussion document by eight EU countries is piling on the pressure for the EU to do more to fight climate change. But their demands are likely to meet German resistance as leaders gather in Romania to discuss Europe's future.

News in Brief

  1. Four sentenced to life for 2015 migrant truck deaths
  2. Johnson vs. Hunt to replace May as UK leader
  3. EU leaders take aim at Russia's role in Ukraine
  4. EUobserver appoints new interim editor-in-chief
  5. Ombudsman: Tusk's staff should record lobby meetings
  6. Tusk now 'more cautious' on top jobs decision at summit
  7. Mogherini: my replacement 'needs security experience'
  8. Irish PM: 'enormous hostility' to new Brexit extension

Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

Following an investigation into the Dieselgate scandal, the European Parliament recommended a single commissioner should be responsible for both air quality and setting industrial standards. But only the Greens want to commit to carry out that advice.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  3. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  5. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  6. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  7. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  8. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody

Latest News

  1. No agreement on top jobs, EU leaders to meet again on 30 June
  2. Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target
  3. Additional summit over top EU jobs looms
  4. EU advisor roasted over Russian media interview
  5. EU must counter Kushner's so-called 'peace' plan
  6. Tusk wants quick deal on EU top jobs at Thursday summit
  7. EU keeps North Macedonia and Albania at arm's length
  8. What's going on in Moldova - and what next?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  2. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  5. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  10. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  11. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us