It is clear that Merkel's centrist policies and the refugee crisis alienated many of her party's conservative supporters. (Photo: Consilium)

Analysis

Merkel's win heralds uncertain time

EU Political
by Siobhan Dowling, Berlin,

Angela Merkel's election on Sunday (24 September) for a fourth term might open her most difficult period yet as chancellor, while limiting her room for manoeuver in talks on EU reform.

She will have to muster all her powers of diplomacy to keep a fractious multi-party coalition in line, whilst facing sniping from a eurosceptic right-wing populist faction in parliament, as well as jockeying within her party by those vying to replace her.

All of that at a time when Germany faces man...

EU Political Analysis

EU PoliticalAnalysis
