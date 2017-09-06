Ad
euobserver
Hungary and Slovakia rejected the EU's decision to distribute migrants across member states (Photo: plan-international.org)

EU court overrules Hungary and Slovakia on migrants

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's top court has ruled that the union's migrant relocation quotas were legal, dismissing a challenge by Hungary and Slovakia.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said on Wednesday (6 September) that an EU Council decision in September 2015 that imposed the quota system was valid.

EU interior ministers at the time voted to share 120,000 asylum seekers from frontline states Greece and Italy.

They were to be distrib...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Tags

Migration

