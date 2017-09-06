EU court overrules Hungary and Slovakia on migrants

The EU's top court has ruled that the union's migrant relocation quotas were legal, dismissing a challenge by Hungary and Slovakia.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said on Wednesday (6 September) that an EU Council decision in September 2015 that imposed the quota system was valid.
EU interior ministers at the time voted to share 120,000 asylum seekers from frontline states Greece and Italy.
They were to be distrib...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
