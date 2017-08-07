Ad
Hundred of thousands of chickens have already been culled as a precaution. (Photo: mamichan)

Bad information increases contaminated eggs scare

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Belgian parliament is to hold an extraordinary meeting over the spread of contaminated eggs, as new information has raised questions on the efficiency of the EU's alert system.

Belgian agriculture and health ministers Denis Ducarme and Maggie De Block will be heard by MEPs on Wednesday (9 August), in order to clarify why it took authorities more that a month to raise the alert over potentially toxic eggs.

On Saturday, a spokeswoman for the Belgian food agency admitted that it ...

