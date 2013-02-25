Cyprus bailout in sight as new president elected

EU officials have welcomed the election of conservative leader Nicos Anastasiades in Cyprus, raising hopes of a speedier bailout deal for the troubled euro country.

Anastasiades won 57.5 percent of the vote on Sunday (24 February).

He had already been endorsed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a meeting of centre-right leaders last month in Cyprus.

"We want Europe on our side. We will be absolutely consistent and meet our promises. Cyprus belongs to Europe," Anastas...