Fellow EU Conservatives endorsed Anastasiades at a meeting in Cyprus last month (Photo: European People's Party)

Cyprus bailout in sight as new president elected

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

EU officials have welcomed the election of conservative leader Nicos Anastasiades in Cyprus, raising hopes of a speedier bailout deal for the troubled euro country.

Anastasiades won 57.5 percent of the vote on Sunday (24 February).

He had already been endorsed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a meeting of centre-right leaders last month in Cyprus.

"We want Europe on our side. We will be absolutely consistent and meet our promises. Cyprus belongs to Europe," Anastas...

