Life-saving drug hits eurocrat wall - a Kafkaesque tale

A French medical laboratory and the European Commission are currently locked in a furious legal battle - at stake is whether a handful of EU civil servants, through use of byzantine rules, can defy medical opinion and keep a life-saving drug off the market.
The battle has been going on for three years.
The eventual court judgement will directly affect patients with a very rare genetic disease. More broadly, it will define the boundaries within which commission officials can play ...
