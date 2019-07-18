Rudderless Europe: Will real Germany please stand up?

As the events since the recent European elections have shown credibility is slowly earned, but very quickly ebbs away. Just ask Angela Merkel.
Securing a female German-elect president of the European Commission should have been a major political victory for Berlin. Wrong.
The collateral damage has been huge, both for those who believe in the Spitzenkandidat process and for those hoping for a coherent German vision for Europe.
Even incoming EU Commission president Ursula vo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eoin Drea is senior research officer at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies.
Eoin Drea is senior research officer at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies.