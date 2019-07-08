'My advice': Open letter from Van Rompuy to Michel

Dear Charles Michel,

First of all, I wish you just luck. This function is the apogee of every political career. At the same time, you can serve the largest political project of the last century, the Union. One can fulfil one's ideals and ambitions.

You will be the youngest president of the European Council ever. After you no successor will be younger than 43. I was the first president. That too will remain unique.

But 'history' will above all remember which results you can...