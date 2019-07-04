EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya

The European Commission has dismissed calls by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) to halt the return of people rescued at sea to war-torn Libya.

The UN call followed the airstrike this week that killed at least 53 people at the Tajoura detention centre in the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli, including six children.

Asked to react on the UN demands, the European Commission declined.

"I am not going to give reactions to specif...