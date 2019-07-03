Libya: EU first sends migrants back, then deplores deaths

The European Commission was on Wednesday (3 July) mute on how an EU-trained Libyan coast guard returns people rescued at sea to Libya - while at the same time condemning an attack that killed at least 40 at a detention centre in Tripoli.
In a statement on Wednesday the Commission said it wants a cessation of hostilities and respect for international humanitarian law in country rapidly descending into civil war.
"Those responsible should be held to account," it said of the deaths, ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
