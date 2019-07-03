Ad
EU states were forced to set aside more than a trillion euros to prop up risky banks in the wake of the crisis (Photo: eba.europa.eu)

EU's top banks still far from crisis-proof, regulator warns

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's top banks ought to keep more money in reserve, making them less profitable, in order to prevent another 2008-type crisis, Europe's banking supervisor has said.

The bloc's largest banks had a total capital shortfall of €135bn "under the most conservative assumptions", the European Banking Agency (EBA) in Paris said in a report on Tuesday (2 July).

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

