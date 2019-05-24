EU says goodbye to May with 'respect'

EU leaders voiced their respect for British prime minister Theresa May after the Conservative leader on Friday (24 May) announced that she would step down on 7 June.
She will remain as prime minister while her Conservative party undertake a new leadership contest, which is expected to take around six weeks.
May's doorstep announcement from Downing Street on Friday morning also raised concerns that her departure increases the likelihood of the UK leaving the EU without a divorce d...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
